MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Alachua school district is defying Governor Ron DeSantis’ ban on mask rules.
The school board voted to require masks for the first two weeks of school, after which, the board will reevaluate things.
A majority of people in Florida support school mask mandates.
That’s according to “Saint Pete Polls.”
They asked: When schools start classes later this month in Florida, do you think that masks should be required for all children?
62.0% say yes.
31.9% say no.
6.1% are not sure.
The governor seems to be taking a hit for his handling of the pandemic.
The pollsters asked: Do you approve of the job Ron DeSantis is doing as governor?
43.7% say yes.
48.5% say no.
7.9% say they’re not sure.