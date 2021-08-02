TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami/NSF) — Florida lawmakers next year are expected to consider a proposal that would clear the way for the Broward County School Board to pay $25 million in compensation in the 2018 mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School that killed 17 people.

Sen. Joe Gruters, R-Sarasota, filed a bill (SB 84) on Monday that would authorize the school board to pay the money to the estates of students and faculty members who died in the shooting and to other victims of the attack.

The proposal, known as a “claim” bill, is filed for consideration during the legislative session that will start Jan. 11. It would require a settlement of claims against the school board, though it would leave open the possibility that victims and family members could pursue other lawsuits stemming from the attack by former Marjory Stoneman Douglas student Nikolas Cruz.