MIAMI (CBSMiami) — It’s going to be another scorcher Monday with scattered storms developing later and a chance of downpours & localized flooding possible.

The morning started with a few showers but the rain chance is highest Monday afternoon.

In addition, as highs rise to the low 90s Monday afternoon, it will feel like the 100s when you factor in the high humidity.

A heat advisory is in effect for Glades, Hendry and Inland Collier counties since heat indices will range from 105 to 110 degrees. The heating of the day and return of deeper tropical moisture will lead to storms developing.

Storms will be slow moving with the potential for heavy rain, localized flooding, lightning and gusty winds.

Monday night, spotty showers and a few storms are possible.

A mid to upper level trough setting up across the Southeast U.S. in combination with plenty of moisture will lead to a higher rain chance Tuesday.

Scattered to numerous storms will likely produce some heavy downpours with the potential for flooding.

South Florida remains unsettled through midweek with the potential for passing storms on Wednesday.

Late week we return to more of a typical summertime pattern with a mix of hot sun and spotty storms.

This weekend, the rain chance will decrease as high pressure builds back on Saturday and Sunday. Highs remain near normal in the low 90s throughout the entire week. And it will continue to feel like the triple-digits due to high humidity.