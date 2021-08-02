MIAMI (CBSMiami) — With millions of children across Florida set to return to school this month, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis issued an Executive Order Friday barring school districts from implementing face mask requirements for their students. If a school district defies the order, it could lose state funding.

The order, which goes against guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and recommendations by the American Pediatrics Association, is not one that FIU Infectious Disease Specialist Dr. Aileen Marty agrees with.

“Parents need to understand that the use of a mask is going to reduce their child’s risk of significant disease including hospitalization and parents who love their children, and I’m sure parents on every side of the aisle who love their children, will do what is going to reduce that risk the most and that is demand that their child be in a classroom where everyone is wearing a mask.

Broward County Public Schools says it will abide by the governor’s Executive Order.

Miami-Dade County Public Schools says it will decide next week about what it will do for the upcoming school year.

Broward County returns to school on August 18 while Miami-Dade returns five days later on August 23.