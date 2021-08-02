MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Fresh off a 2-1 win, Inter Miami CF now hits the road to face Orlando City SC on Wednesday night.
This will be the second time the clubs face each other this season, with Inter Miami's in-state opponent winning the first match.
But Inter Miami is riding in with some momentum, having claimed four points following its 1-1 tie against the Philadelphia Union on July 25 and defeating CF Montréal 2-1 on July 31.
And Gonzalo Higuaín was named the Heineken Man of the Match after scoring both of Inter Miami's goals against CF Montréal.
Make sure to catch the match live at 8 p.m. on my33 TV.