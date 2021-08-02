  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

By CBSMiami.com Team
Filed Under:Deadly Shooting, Kendall, Local TV, Miami News

KENDALL (CBSMiami) – Miami-Dade police are questioning a man after his adult son was shot and found dead at a Kendall home.

Police say they responded to a domestic related call around 3:30 a.m. in the 9-thosand block of SW 108th Circle Court.

When officers arrived, they say they found a man had been shot and killed.

The victim’s father has been detained and is being questioned by homicide detectives.

No other information has been made available.

