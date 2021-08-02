KENDALL (CBSMiami) – Miami-Dade police are questioning a man after his adult son was shot and found dead at a Kendall home.
Police say they responded to a domestic related call around 3:30 a.m. in the 9-thosand block of SW 108th Circle Court.READ MORE: Charges Expected Monday Against Miami Beach Officers Following Rough Arrest
When officers arrived, they say they found a man had been shot and killed.READ MORE: Florida, Norwegian Cruise Line Fight Over Site of 'Vaccine Passport' Challenge
The victim’s father has been detained and is being questioned by homicide detectives.MORE NEWS: Dolphin TE Mike Gesicki, 2 Others, Go On COVID-19 Reserve List
No other information has been made available.