MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Florida A&M University is doling out $16 million to pay off student debt and clear the account balances of students during the 2020-2021 school year.
FAMU President Dr. Larry Robinson made the surprise announcement during the first of four commencement ceremonies on Saturday morning for 2020 graduates. The in-person ceremonies were delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The money, which comes from the federal Cares Act, covers outstanding fees, tuition, and unpaid account balances.
It’s a gesture Robinson said will help students get a head start as they transition into the work force.