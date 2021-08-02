MIAMI (CBSMiami) — A heart-warming and happy ending to a disturbing story you saw first on 4 about two dogs abandoned in Pembroke Pines, caught on doorbell video.

In late July, someone dumped the two elderly dogs from car near 119th and Taft. The driver is seen opening the back door, then a Jack Russell jumps out onto the street. After that, the door opens again, then the video freezes.

The driver of the car leaves and a confused German Shepherd is left standing in the middle of the roadway.

Fast forward to now and the best buddies have a new home.

A family in Miami adopted the dogs together. They’re now known as Duke and Pete.

The German Shepherd and Jack Russell were being cared for by Pooches In Pines, a rescue group that works with the Pembroke Pines Police Department.

Investigators are still looking for the man who dumped the dogs.

He was last seen driving a Silver 4-door car with damage to the left front bumper.

If you have any information about the person who dumped the dogs, call Pembroke Pines police at 954-431-2200.