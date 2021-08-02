MIAMI (CBSMiami/AP) — Mike Gesicki and two other Miami Dolphins tight ends went on the NFL’s COVID-19 reserve list but that’s not everyone involved with the team.

Also sidelined were Cethan Carter and Adam Shaheen.

The Dolphins have had four training camp practices and were off Sunday.

The Dolphins didn’t say whether the three players tested positive or entered protocol because of contact tracing. Miami has four other tight ends in camp.

Also on Monday, wide receiver Preston Williams was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Dolphinswire.com is also reporting co-offensive coordinator George Godsey tested positive for COVID-19 this weekend. Godsey’s is a breakthrough case because he is fully vaccinated.

The Dolphins are entering Week 2 of 2021 training camp.

The first of three preseason game is Saturday, August 14, against the Chicago Bears.

