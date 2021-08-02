MIAMI (CBSMiami) –The state of Florida continues to lead the country in the number of COVID-19 cases, Sunday reporting a record-high of 21,683 new daily coronavirus cases. Now the state has also set a new record, with 10,207 people requiring hospitalization, according to data reported to the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services.

The previous record of 10,170 hospitalizations was set July 23, 2020, more than a half-year before vaccinations started becoming widespread, according to the Florida Hospital Association.

“Numbers in Florida continue to rapidly increase,” said Florida Commissioner of Agriculture Nikki Fried during a COVID briefing on Sunday.

According to the Florida Department of Health between July 23 and 29th, there were 110,477 new COVID cases statewide, an 18% increase.

“If you’re unvaccinated, I am speaking directly to you. Get the shot today,” said Fried who added that there have has been an increase in vaccination numbers with about 334,000 douses being administered just last week up from around 288,000 the week before.

Some of those new vaccinations can be credited to organizations like Sensis who have been in the community attempting to convince the unvaccinated to get the shot.

“There’s obviously an emotional reason why they chose not to do it, there’s been plenty of time, so I’m trying to identify what is that reason, making sure they understand and see if we can counter that with some information,” explained Angela Kim from Sensis.

Kim said part of that is making sure the community understands the risk.

“We speak a common language and we’re coming to places like flea markets in order to reach people,” added Kim.

As for Fried, she said even those who are vaccinated should be taking precautions.

“If you’re fully vaccinated and live in an area of high or substantial community transmission which unfortunately is this higher state of Florida, all 67 of our counties, should also continue to mask up in indoor setting,” added Fried.