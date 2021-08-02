MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Five Miami Beach police officers are expected to be charged on Monday following accusations they kicked and beat a man during an arrest at a Miami Beach hotel.

The officers also allegedly assaulted an eyewitness who was recording the July 26 arrest on his phone.

Sources familiar with the investigation tell CBSMiami the five officers are expected to be charged with misdemeanor battery.

Miami-Dade State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle is scheduled to hold a press conference Monday afternoon and release police body camera video and cell phone video showing the officers allegedly committing the assault.

A source who watched the videos says they clearly show the officers beating Dalonta Crudup, 24, who was wanted by police after hitting an officer with his scooter on South Beach and then fleeing the scene.

When officers chased Crudup to the Royal Palm Hotel, they dragged him off an elevator and began punching him, with one of the officers allegedly kicking him in the head after it appeared Crudup had been handcuffed.

Two other men, Khalid Vaughn and Sharif Cobb, witnessed the arrest and when Vaughn began taping it with his phone, several officers tackled him.

Vaughn was arrested for impeding, provoking and harassing officers, but police recommended no action by the State Attorney and Vaughn was released.

CBS4’s Peter D’Oench spoke with Sharone Vaughn, Khalid’s mother. She said she has hired an attorney and said she was told that she and her son should not comment.

Following the arrests, Miami Beach police chief Richard Clements issued a statement.

“I reviewed the video footage regarding this incident, and I have serious concerns about the force utilized after Mr. Crudup was in custody, including the level of force utilized in the subsequent arrest of Mr. Vaughn. This is not indicative of the hard-working men and women of the Miami Beach Police Department and will not be tolerated,” said Clements in his statement.

On Friday, Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber told CBS4 he commended the Police Chief for taking swift action.

“I saw the videos and I agree with what the Chief did and what he said about them,” said Gelber. “A sign of a mature department is its ability to really examine itself and take the appropriate action.”

Police say the officer who was struck by Crudup was released from the hospital with a brace and will need crutches.

The officers have been relieved of duty with pay and sources say they are expected to receive notice to appear tickets.