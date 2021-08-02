BROWARD (CBSMiami) – Millions of Americans are facing homelessness as the CDC’s moratorium on evictions expired on July 31

These households were shielded from eviction during the pandemic but now face eviction because the rent, and back rent, are now due.

The Broward Sheriff’s Office Civil Division, which serves eviction orders throughout Broward County, understands that this is a time of great anxiety and stress for those facing eviction and want the public to know deputies who serve eviction orders treat everyone involved in these difficult situations with dignity and respect.

In addition, BSO hopes to provide some clarity about the eviction process along with details regarding rental assistance that might be available for people who qualify.

The eviction process begins in the courts, where judges decide eviction cases. If a judge signs an eviction order, BSO is required to serve it.

WATCH: BSO Explains How Eviction Process Works

The process works like this: once an eviction order is signed by a judge, BSO receives a writ of possession. BSO’s civil process servers post that writ at the home, and the tenant or tenants being evicted are given 24 hours to leave the residence. Once that 24-hour window passes, deputies conduct the final eviction and ensure that those being evicted leave the residence.

After the final eviction is carried out, BSO posts a notice on the property showing that the process is complete and that the tenant is no longer allowed on the property. If a former tenant does attempt to re-enter the property, they might be subject to criminal charges or arrest.

It’s important to note that some types of evictions continued during the pandemic. The only evictions that ceased were residential evictions for non-payment of rent due to COVID-19, provided renters filled out and submitted required paperwork to their landlord.

During the eviction process, BSO deputies and civil process servers provide people experiencing eviction with links and phone numbers to community assistance, like transitional housing, food assistance and job placement. Rental assistance may also be available through Broward County. The county received approximately $53 million in funding from the federal Emergency Rental Assistance Program. The funding helps residents who are struggling financially due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Click here to learn more about the program and eligibility requirements. You can also call 888-692-7203 for information.