MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami PD is searching for the hit-and-run Driver who struck motorcyclist on Sunday.
According to police, it happened at around 3 a.m. near NW 7 Avenue and 20 Street.READ MORE: FHP Confirms Fatality After Tanker Truck That Drove Off Highway In Davie Catches Fire
The motorcyclist is listed in stable condition, only suffering minor injuries.READ MORE: ‘Get The Shot Today': Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried Urging Vaccinations As Florida COVID Cases Skyrocket
Police said they found the blue pickup truck they believe was involved. However, it was abandoned with no driver in sight.MORE NEWS: 2 Hospitalized After Double Stabbing In Miami Beach
No word on the make and model of the abandoned truck that officers discovered.