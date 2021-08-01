MIAMI (CBSMiami) – An investigation is underway after Miami Gardens PD found a girl dead from an apparent gunshot wound.
Officers got the call around 8 a.m. Sunday to reports of shots fired at the Crossings at University Apartments on NW 27 Avenue.
That's when they found a girl who appeared to have been shot.
Miami-Dade Fire Rescue pronounced her dead at the scene.
Police did not say how old, but describe the girl as a "juvenile."
Miami Gardens police say right now it looks like the shot was self-inflicted, but they are still investigating.