MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A man and a woman had to be rushed to the hospital after being stabbed in Miami Beach.
Officers said it happened on Ocean Drive at around 2 a.m. Sunday.
The man had several stab wounds and is still in the hospital.
The woman had one cut on her arm. She's since been released.
Detectives said they are still looking for the person who did this and have several leads.