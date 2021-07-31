MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Royal Caribbean is expanding its coronavirus testing requirements in US waters.
It now requires passengers over the age of two, including those who are vaccinated, to show a negative test before boarding trips of five nights or longer.READ MORE: Florida Records Highest One-Day Total Of COVID Cases With 21,000
It will accept negative antigen and PCR results.READ MORE: Hundreds Attend 'Down With The Chains' Rally At Bayfront Park For Freedom For Cuba, Venezuela & Nicaragua
The new policy, which the cruise line says is out of an abundance of caution, goes into effect today and runs through August 31st.
The test must be done no more than three days before boarding.MORE NEWS: Dolphins' Xavien Howard Back At Practice Open To Fans
Before the change, vaccinated passengers did not have to show a negative test.