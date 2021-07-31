MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a head-on crash on State Road 874 in southwest Miami-Dade early Saturday morning.
Authorities said it happened at around 3:30 am. near the area of State Road 878 when a black Mercedes was traveling southbound in the northbound lanes.
The driver of the Mercedes collided head-on with a black pickup truck and then collided with a blue Honda.
FHP said the driver of the Mercedes was transported to Ryder Trauma with serious injuries.
The occupants of the pickup truck were taken to Kendall Regional with minor injuries.
FHP said the occupants of the Honda were not hurt.
Authorities did not release the identities of those involved as they continue to investigate the crash.