MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Activists from Cuba, Venezuela, and Nicaragua will hold a rally Saturday afternoon at Bayfront Park calling for freedom for their countries.

Organizers said the ‘Down with the Chains’ rally will begin at 5 p.m. at Bayfront Park.

“The event will unite demonstrators with one voice to support the oppressed in the three countries, whose repressive governments have drawn protests and demands for freedom,” organizers said.

Local politicians, activists and musicians such as Willy Chirino, Albita, Gente de Zona and Los 3 de La Habana are expected to attend.

Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said she would be there.

“As Mayor of Miami-Dade County, I will always be proud to stand up for freedom and human rights – and we will not rest until every man, woman, and child has the opportunity to live in a country where they can live, work, and express themselves freely,” said Levine Cava.

Organizers expect 35,000 people to attend.

They said all manifestations will take place in the park.

If you are planning to attend, click here for more information.