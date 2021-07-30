  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

By CBSMiami.com Team
Filed Under:Haiti, Local TV, Miami News, TPS

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Department of Homeland Security has announced the registration process for Haitians living in the United States who are seeking temporary protection status.

The move comes due to the unrest in Haiti, after the assassination of President Jovenel Moise earlier this month.

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas originally announced the designation on May 22nd.

Mayorkas modified the date, and now Haitians who were in the US no later than Thursday will be eligible.

Haitians who attempt to travel after that and file for temporary protection status will not be eligible.

The 18-month registration period runs from August 3rd through February 3rd of 2023.

CBSMiami.com Team