MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Six passengers aboard Royal Caribbean’s ‘Adventure of the Seas’ tested positive for COVID-19.
The Doral-based cruise line said results were from routine testing of all guests before returning home.
Of those who tested positive, four were passengers not traveling together. They are all vaccinated, three are asymptomatic and one has mild symptoms.
The other two passengers, who were in the same traveling party, are unvaccinated minors and asymptomatic.
The cruise lined said all six and their immediate travel party were quarantined and all close contacts were traced and all tested negative.
Each passenger, and their travel parties, disembarked in Freeport, The Bahamas, and traveled home on private transportation.
To sail aboard Adventure, which departs from Nassau, The Bahamas, travelers who are age 16 and older must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and test negative before boarding. Children ineligible for the vaccine must test negative as well. The crew is fully vaccinated.