By CBSMiami.com Team
Filed Under:Local TV, Miami News, Turnpike Crash

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – An overturned tanker truck snarled traffic on a portion of the Turnpike extension Friday morning.

The Florida Highway Patrol said the accident, at about 6:15 a.m., happened in the southbound lanes near Bird Road.

The overturned tanker spilled fuel onto the roadway. The driver of the truck was transported to Kendall Regional Medical Center as a trauma alert.

Both northbound and southbound lanes of the turnpike are closed so the vehicles can be removed and the fuel spill cleaned up.

Drivers are urged to use the Palmetto Expressway as an alternate.

