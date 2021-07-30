MIAMI (CBSMiami) – An overturned tanker truck snarled traffic on a portion of the Turnpike extension Friday morning.
The Florida Highway Patrol said the accident, at about 6:15 a.m., happened in the southbound lanes near Bird Road.READ MORE: Florida’s Back-To-School Sales Tax Holiday Starts Saturday
The overturned tanker spilled fuel onto the roadway. The driver of the truck was transported to Kendall Regional Medical Center as a trauma alert.READ MORE: Broward Reinstates Indoor Mask Mandate For County-Owned Buildings
Both northbound and southbound lanes of the turnpike are closed so the vehicles can be removed and the fuel spill cleaned up.MORE NEWS: Florida Fires Back In Challenge To 'Passport Ban'
Drivers are urged to use the Palmetto Expressway as an alternate.