MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A lot of people are reacting to Monday’s rough arrest by Miami Beach Police, including Miami Beach Police Chief Richard Clements and Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber.

François Alexandre is talking about the early Monday morning arrest.

“These types of situations should never happen,” said Alexandre.

According to the police report, Miami Beach PD made contact with 24-year-old Dalonta Crudup, for an illegally parked scooter near 9th Street and Ocean Court.

But Crudup fled.

He eventually made it to the Royal Palm Hotel, where he was taken into custody.

A bystander, Khalid Vaughn was arrested in the hotel lobby.

In a statement, chief Clements said, “I reviewed the video footage regarding this incident, and I have serious concerns about the force utilized after Mr. Crudup was in custody, including the level of force utilized in the subsequent arrest of Mr. Vaughn.”

A situation Alexandre says he knows all too well.

“I was attacked, he grabbed me in a headlock. Someone else grabbed by the waist, pushed me into an alcove, and then just started piling on me, there were about 9 police officers,” said Alexandre.

Alexandre alleges he was attacked by multiple police officers.

His incident happened 7 years ago, and it is still in litigation, but he said he was not surprised that something like this happened again in the South Florida area.

“These environments are not conducive to us in terms of how they treat us. We love the beach, we love to come here we always have fun here, but if every time we come here there’s some type of altercation happening, I just think it’s time for us to collectively think about elsewhere if they don’t want us here,” said Alexandre.

But the Miami Beach mayor says that is not the case. Mayor Gelber commends the chief for his swift response to this incident.

“I saw the videos and I agree with what the chief did and what he said about them. A sign of a mature department is its ability to really examine itself and take the appropriate action,” said Gelber.