LUCIE COUNTY (CBSMiami) – A deputy and his K9 partner with the St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office in Florida teamed up for a sweet gender reveal earlier this week.
Watch as K9 Doc retrieves a toy to reveal if his handler, Deputy Nuccio and his wife, are having a boy or a girl.READ MORE: Man Injured By Jaguar At Florida Zoo
Doc retried a pink toy to reveal the baby is a girl.READ MORE: Florida Students FSA Test Scores Fall In COVID Slide
Congratulations!MORE NEWS: Miami Weather: Partly Cloudy & Hot, Spotty Showers Possible