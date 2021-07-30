MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The City of Hialeah is honoring the legacy of two renowned doctors in a big way.

On Friday Hialeah Mayor Carlos Hernandez, Chairmain for District 12 Jose ‘Pepe’ Diaz and other elected officials paid tribute to doctors Jorge Vallejo and Carlos Vallejo by renaming West 18th Lane to West 84th Street in their names.

The Vallejos are CBS4’s Jessica Vallejo’s late grandfather and uncle.

A gesture both family and friends say will keep their memory alive forever.

“We name a lot of streets sometimes. The mayor and I have that job, but I will tell you, this one is very special. Not only for the people sitting here in front of me but for the two gentlemen that this name and this street represents,” said Diaz.

“The legacy he leaves behind is us me and my brother we’re both going to be doctors,my sister is going to be a nurse. We’re going to continue on his name and continue the Vallejo legacy,” said Charles Vallejo.

Doctor Jorge Vallejo and Carlos Vallejo died just months apart after contracting the coronavirus last year.