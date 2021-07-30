ORLANDO (CBSMiami/AP) — The happiest place on Earth may not have very happy employees after learning The Walt Disney Company is now requiring workers to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

The company is requiring all salaried and non-union hourly employees in the U.S. who work on site to be fully vaccinated. It says employees who aren’t already vaccinated will have 60 days to do so, and those still working from home will need to show proof of vaccination before returning.

Disney said it was discussing the vaccine requirements with the union, and added that all new hires will be required to be fully vaccinated before starting work at the company.

The announcement comes days after the federal Centers for Disease Control changed course on masking guidelines.

The CDC recently said it has new information showing the delta variant’s ability to spread among vaccinated people.

New cases and hospitalizations are soaring in Florida, which has again turned into the epicenter of the pandemic concentrating one fifth of the country’s new cases.

Disney announced earlier this week that guests at U.S. theme parks would again be required to wear masks indoors.

