MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava announced Wednesday that masks are now required to be worn inside county-owned buildings, on Thursday she said her hope is for businesses to follow suit.

CBS4’s Peter D’Oench spoke to Miami business owners to see how they will be dealing with CDC recommendations of mask use indoors.

Some business owners told D’Oench they are on the verge of changing their policies on requiring masks for customers and employees.

Effective immediately, masks will be required again at all indoor Miami-Dade County facilities for employees & for visitors. We strongly recommend everyone wear masks in public settings, especially large crowds or closed spaces and around people you don't know to be vaccinated. — Daniella Levine Cava (@MayorDaniella) July 29, 2021

On Thursday morning, while wearing a mask, Mayor Levine Cava was emphatic in that she has the authority to protect people, and she now hopes businesses will follow suit.

“I hope businesses will do as they have done before and take the steps they need to keep their employees and clientele safe. We are really in a new phase of this pandemic and it has not gone away, and it is really on us to protect ourselves and our loved ones,” said the mayor.

In Miami Beach, Mayor Dan Gelber had some strong words, “We are going to follow CDC recommendations, and if you’re coming into city hall as an employee or a visitor or any of our city offices throughout the city, you need to wear a mask. Even if you are vaccinated. We have a surge here that is really big. The problem is that people are not getting vaccinated and this delta variant is moving around.”

Meanwhile school superintendent Alberto Carvalho said that he will be making a decision on masks and school at least two weeks before classes resume on August 23, masks will be required on school buses, and there is a new series of protocols on a number of issues.

