CAPE CANAVERAL (CBSMiami) – NASA and Boeing have called off their countdown to launch of the Starliner OFT-2 that was scheduled for Friday afternoon.
The unmanned mission was scheduled to head to the International Space Station.READ MORE: Have You Seen Ashley Espinoza-Sanchez? Missing Woman Last Seen At Hard Rock Stadium
Before the test flight was scrubbed, NASA Administrator Bill Nelson touted the benefits of commercial space competition.READ MORE: FIU Professor Francisco Mora Tapped As US Ambassador To Organization Of American States
“Years ago when this competition for commercial crews started, what if we hadn’t had two competitors? And what if it had only been Boeing? So right there, that’s enough demonstration for you of why we want competition,” he said.
There will be no crew aboard the spacecraft for the test flight when it does happen.MORE NEWS: West Park Neighborhood Trying To Make Sense Of 15-Year-Old Lorvens Julien’s Death
NASA may make another attempt at a launch next week.