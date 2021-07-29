MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Thursday’s weather will likely be a repeat of Wednesday with another round of storms expected in the afternoon.

Highs soar will to the low 90s and it will feel like the 100s for much of South Florida when you factor in the high humidity.

Scattered storms will develop in the late afternoon and evening with the heating of the day. With plenty of moisture in place, some storms could produce heavy downpours and localized flooding since the ground is already saturated from all the recent rains. Lightning and gusty winds will be possible.

Thursday night will be warm and muggy with lows in the upper 70s and low 80s.

Friday will be similar with highs climbing to the low 90s and feels like temperatures in the triple-digits. Scattered storms will develop in the afternoon and evening.

Saharan dust is forecast to move in Friday into Saturday and relatively drier air will likely decrease the rain chance. Spotty storms will still be possible with highs near normal in the low 90s Saturday and Sunday. It will be hazy at times and the Saharan dust will lower air quality.