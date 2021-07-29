MIAMI (CBSMiami) – On Thursday, the board of the Miami-Dade Expressway Authority approved the distribution of the cashback rebate under the Frequent Drivers Rewards Program.

Officials said the eligibility criteria was waived by combining the total amount of tolls paid by drivers between July 1, 2019, and June 30, 2021, lowering the threshold to $100 and removing the $300 cap on the cash rebate.

They also added that these one-time modifications will provide approximately $4.8 million in cash rebates to 68,267 existing members of the program that qualify under the new criteria.

The time frame for eligibility was extended to two years because of the pandemic.

To date, the Authority has paid its frequent customers $19 million for the four years that the program was active.

“This is the right decision that will benefit a greater number of our frequent users of the Miami-Dade Expressway Authority’s roads,” Chairman Jose “Pepe” Diaz said. “I am proud that this authority has responded to the needs of the community while assuring that all of the Authority’s financial commitments have been met.”

“It is important that other transportation agencies follow the lead of the Miami-Dade Expressway Authority to provide the same kind of opportunities and breaks to commuters in Miami-Dade by giving a toll rebate,” stated Moss, “Approximately 60% of the tolls we pay in Miami-Dade are for the use of the Turnpike and the Department of Transportation Express Lanes, something must be done so all our residents can benefit.”