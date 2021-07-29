MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Inter Miami CF announced Thursday that it has signed defender Ventura Alvarado through the 2021 season, with an option for 2022 and 2023.

Team officials said the 28-year-old Mexican American will bolster Miami’s backline.

Ventura has spent the last 10 years playing in Mexico.

“We’re excited to sign Ventura to Inter Miami to add depth and help us solidify our backline. He’s an experienced center back who has played at a high level in Mexico and with the national team,” said Inter Miami CF Chief Soccer Officer and Sporting Director Chris Henderson. “We’ve seen his talent on the pitch and positive attitude and character off it firsthand and we’re looking forward to his contributions to the squad.”

The Phoenix native started his career with América (2012-2016), then moved to Necaxa (on loan in 2013-2014 and signed 2018-2020), Santos Laguna (2017) and San Luis (2020-2021).

Alvarado played for the US Men’s National Team in a friendly against Denmark on March 25, 2015. Since then, he has tallied 13 appearances for the US during his senior international career, all coming in 2015.

Stats:

Name: Ventura Alvarado Aispuro

Position: Defender

Height: 6’0”

Weight: 180 lbs

Born: 08/16/1992

Age: 28

Birthplace: Phoenix, Arizona

Hometown: Phoenix, Arizona

Nationality: USA, Mexico