By CBSMiami.com Team
Filed Under:Double Shooting, Local TV, Miami News

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Police in Homestead are investigating a double shooting Thursday morning resulting in one death.

Authorities said it happened at the Colony Lakes apartment complex in the 1500 block of East Mowry Dr.

At least one person was rushed to a trauma center, according to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue.

Homestead police confirmed to CBS4 News that another person had died at the scene.

Chopper 4 images showed heavy police presence in the area.

This is a developing story and will be updated as soon as more details become available.

