MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Police in Homestead are investigating a double shooting Thursday morning resulting in one death.
Authorities said it happened at the Colony Lakes apartment complex in the 1500 block of East Mowry Dr.READ MORE: Florida Keys To Hold 'National Night Out' On August 3rd
At least one person was rushed to a trauma center, according to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue.READ MORE: Three Deaths On First Day Of Lobster Mini Season
Homestead police confirmed to CBS4 News that another person had died at the scene.
Chopper 4 images showed heavy police presence in the area.MORE NEWS: Miami Weather: Morning Sun, Late Afternoon Storms
This is a developing story and will be updated as soon as more details become available.