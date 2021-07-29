FLORIDA KEYS (CBSMiami) – The annual National Night Out event will be held on August 3rd in the Keys.
The goal of National Night Out is to bring the community together to discuss how to make their neighborhoods cleaner, safer, and more secure.READ MORE: 1 Dead, 1 Hospitalized In Homestead Double Shooting
The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is sponsoring the event and the Key West Police Department will co-host the Lower Keys/Key West event.READ MORE: Three Deaths On First Day Of Lobster Mini Season
All of the events will feature food, refreshments, and offer a great chance for people to meet their neighbors and members of the sheriff’s office.
According to the sheriff’s office each event, depending on where it’s held, “will feature displays of the Sheriff’s Office elite units such as the Dive Team, SWAT and Crime Scene Investigation among others.”MORE NEWS: Miami Weather: Morning Sun, Late Afternoon Storms
The events will take place from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.:
- The Key Largo event will be at Key Largo Community Park.
- The Islamorada event will be held at Founder’s Park in Islamorada.
- The Marathon event will be held at the Sheriff’s Office Aviation Hangar at the Florida Keys Marathon International Airport.
- The Lower Keys/Key West event will be at Bayview Park in Key West.