TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami/NSF) – Francisco Mora, a professor of politics and international relations at Florida International University, was named Thursday by President Joe Biden to serve as ambassador to the Organization of American States.
He also served in the Obama administration as deputy assistant secretary for defense for the Western Hemisphere from 2009 to 2013.READ MORE: West Park Neighborhood Trying To Make Sense Of 15-Year-Old Lorvens Julien’s Death
Biden’s nomination of Mora for the ambassadorship is subject to U.S. Senate confirmation.READ MORE: South Florida Families Worried About Where They’ll Be Living With Federal Eviction Protection Expiring In Just 2 Days
Former state Rep. Carlos Trujillo, R-Miami, was ambassador to the Organization of American States during the Trump administration.MORE NEWS: Test Scores Drop For Florida Students
(©2021 CBS Local Media. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The News Service of Florida contributed to this report.)