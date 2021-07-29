FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – One man is dead following an overnight shooting in Hollywood.

It happened outside in the 6200 block of Jefferson Street around 3:30 a.m. Thursday.

Police said one man is in custody.

“All individuals involved as well as all weapons involved are in police custody,” said Officer Christian Lata with the Hollywood Police Department.

Detectives are still investigating what led to the shooting. Police on Thursday morning could not answer whether the victim lived in the neighborhood or if he knew the man in custody.

Mike Cilla is staying with family in the area and said he heard the gunshots when he took his dog out early Thursday.

“I took him outside and I heard a couple of shots, boom, boom, and I didn’t think anything of it,” he said.

Police have not released the identity of the man who died.

Jefferson Street near South 62nd Avenue was shut down for several hours Thursday morning.