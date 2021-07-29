MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Day two of Dolphins camp saw Xavien Howard take the field – then quickly leave after warmups.

He was a spectator Thursday while he waits for a trade or for a breakthrough in contract negotiations.

His status with the team, at the moment, is up in the air.

“Brian [Flores], do you expect Xavien to be a member of the team when the regular season opens?” the Dolphins head coach was asked.

“I think I answer this question the same every day. I’m focused on today,” he responded.

And Thursday was another chance to get better for the rookies, like first round pick Jaylen Waddle, who sought out the veterans for advice.

“Mack Hollins and Albert Wilson. Mack has helped me. Actually, he’s waiting on me to get on the jugs. He’s helping me with keeping my body healthy. He always quiz me on what we got. Installs. Things like that. And Albert helps me just on the field giving me points and tips. So them two guys are definitely my OGs,” he said.

Other tips getting passed around have to do with their biggest challenge on the field: the sun. Players told CBS4 that staying hydrated is what it’s all about. But for Florida natives like Shaquem Griffin, Thursday’s overcast weather felt like winter.

“I’m kind of fine with it. I’m trying to get the guys mentally ready for the heat. We’re in the snow right now. We don’t get much snow here so you know we got to take advantage of it because it does get hotter. But right now it’s like 75 with the fan on two, so I can take it,” he said.

The other thing Griffin can handle is trash talk from his twin brother, Shaquill, who plays for the Jags. These two teams meet week six.

“It’s a new rivalry going on. I’m loving it. I told him we can get a good arm wrestle on the 50-yard line. He’s scared. That’s OK. Everybody knows he’s kind of scared. I’m kind of the stronger one and the faster one, but don’t tell nobody,” he said.

Bigger faster stronger is the goal for everyone across the league. It’s a key to survival for the big fellas moving from college to the pros.

“Honestly, I feel like the discrepancy between the best and the worst is a lot smaller in the league. Everybody is really good. And that included on our team so you know you just have to bring your best every day and I’m you know trying to get bigger too so hopefully that one be an issue,” said rookie defensive end Jaelan Phillips.

For the second day in a row, Fins QB Tua Tagovailoa connected with Wilson on a deep ball. But noticeably absent from the reviver group was speedster Will Fuller. The team isn’t commenting on what his injury issue is.

