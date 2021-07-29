  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    6:30 PMCBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell
    7:00 PMCBS 4 News 7PM
    7:30 PMEntertainment Tonight
    8:00 PMBig Brother
    9:01 PMLove Island
    View All Programs
By CBSMiami.com Team
Filed Under:Cryptocurrency, Local TV, Miami Coin, Miami News

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami Mayor Frances Suarez is making a major announcement regarding cryptocurrency.

He’s unveiling, “Miami Coin,” the city’s newest cryptocurrency initiative.

READ MORE: FIU Professor Francisco Mora Tapped As US Ambassador To Organization Of American States

“This coin will help the city focus on ‘differentiating our economy,'” said Suarez.

READ MORE: West Park Neighborhood Trying To Make Sense Of 15-Year-Old Lorvens Julien’s Death

So, how does the city benefit from this?

Suarez says whenever “Miami coin” is mined, the city will get 30 percent, which will go right into the city’s general fund.

MORE NEWS: South Florida Families Worried About Where They’ll Be Living With Federal Eviction Protection Expiring In Just 2 Days

The mayor is claiming the Magic City has now become “The bitcoin capital of the world.”

CBSMiami.com Team