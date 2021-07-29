MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami Mayor Frances Suarez is making a major announcement regarding cryptocurrency.
He’s unveiling, “Miami Coin,” the city’s newest cryptocurrency initiative.READ MORE: FIU Professor Francisco Mora Tapped As US Ambassador To Organization Of American States
“This coin will help the city focus on ‘differentiating our economy,'” said Suarez.READ MORE: West Park Neighborhood Trying To Make Sense Of 15-Year-Old Lorvens Julien’s Death
So, how does the city benefit from this?
Suarez says whenever “Miami coin” is mined, the city will get 30 percent, which will go right into the city’s general fund.MORE NEWS: South Florida Families Worried About Where They’ll Be Living With Federal Eviction Protection Expiring In Just 2 Days
The mayor is claiming the Magic City has now become “The bitcoin capital of the world.”