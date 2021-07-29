PEMBROKE PINES (CBSMiami) – Four arrests have been made in a trio of armed robberies in Davie and Pembroke Pines.

According to Pembroke Pines police, on Sunday, July 25th, Juqwan Brown, 18, Jamarian Brooks, 18, Verlantis Finnie, 18, and un-named juvenile worked in unison to steal a large quantity of high end from a Walgreens on Pines Boulevard.

They then sprayed two of the employees with a chemical agent and hit them with bottles as they made their escape.

All four fled the scene in a Nissan Maxima before police officers arrived.

Pembroke Pines said their detectives discovered that the four were involved in an organized crime ring spanning throughout Miami-Dade and Broward County.

The following Tuesday, they committed similar robberies at a Hobby Lobby and a Walgreens in Davie. Employees were sprayed with a chemical agent and merchandise was taken.

Miami Police Detectives spotted the suspects’ vehicle about an hour after the last robbery occurred and all four were taken into custody.

Pembroke Pines police said their detectives interviewed the suspects and obtained a confession.

They are now are facing a variety of charges to include armed robbery, battery, and battery on persons 65 years of age or older.