TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami/NSF) – Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried has begun to release regular reports on COVID-19 cases, vaccinations, deaths, and hospitalizations after the Florida Department of Health, under her political foe Gov. Ron DeSantis, switched to providing such information once a week.

Fried, the only Democrat holding a statewide office and a 2022 candidate for governor, said that the “people of Florida need and deserve access to regular timely updates as it relates to the ongoing pandemic, not secret meetings, or sporadic information sharing.”

“The people of Florida need and deserve access to regular, timely updates as it relates to the ongoing pandemic. That is why I am holding regular briefings to provide needed information and coordination from the federal government, filling the COVID information sharing void that currently exists in our state,” Fried said in a statement.

Other than through her megaphone as a statewide elected official and as head of the Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services, Fried has little direct control over the state’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

She the data she’ll be providing is what was submitted by county health departments to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the White House Health Equity COVID-19 Task Force.

The Florida Department of Health in early June scaled back from releasing daily reports to weekly reports, as new cases and hospitalizations dropped. Also, the weekly reports provide less detailed information than the daily reports, which were posted for much of 2020 and the first half of 2021.

DeSantis’ office has said the administration does not plan to return to daily reports.

