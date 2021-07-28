MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava will give an update Wednesday afternoon on the steps being taken to combat the surge in coronavirus cases and hospitalizations.

The mayor is concerned about the county’s latest positivity number for COVID cases.

The update comes amid new recommendations from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control. It now recommends that all Americans wear masks indoors where COVID is surging, fueled by the delta variant. The CDC’s guidance affects about 60 percent of U.S. counties, where there are substantial or high transmission rates. That includes all of Florida.

“There is no doubt the reason we have so much disease right now is because it has gone after those who are unprotected, unvaccinated. The vast majority of transmission that is happening in this country is happening among unvaccinated people,” said CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky during an interview on CBS This Morning.

Walensky said vaccinated people can also play a role.

“I think it’s important to realize that with new data it is known that if you are vaccinated, and you are one of those rare breakthrough infections, you have the capacity to pass it along to someone else,” she said

Inside businesses like Enriqueta’s Sandwich Shop in Miami, some customers said they favored the news CDC recommendations.

“I feel we should be wearing masks to get things moving again and enable us to return to normal,” said Jose Vargas.

“I think we have let our guard down and this is why we are where we are right now,” said Patricia Rueda.

Her 11-year-old daughter Rachel agreed.

“I think it’s a great idea. People are infected in a lot of places and people think if you are vaccinated you can’t get infected, even if there is not a high number who will die,” she said.

Florida’s health department said the latest positivity rate for coronavirus cases in Miami-Dade is 10.1 percent.

The highly transmissible Delta variant in Florida is tied to 36.8 percent of the cases.

The CDC has also recommended universal masking for teachers, staff, students, and visitors at schools when classes resume.

The CDC guidance comes ahead of this fall when the Delta variant is expected to cause another surge in cases.

So far, masks remain optional for students returning to classes in Miami-Dade and Broward.