MIAMI (CBSMiami) – It was a warm, dry start across South Florida with temperatures in the upper 70s and low 80s.

Wednesday afternoon will be even hotter than Tuesday afternoon with highs in the low to mid-90s and it will feel like the 100s when you factor in the high humidity.

There are no advisories for boaters headed out for the lobster mini-season. Weather conditions are cooperating so far with light winds out of the south and a light chop on the bays.

With plenty of moisture in place and the heating of the day, storms will fire up this afternoon with the potential for heavy rain, flooding, lightning, and gusty winds.

Wednesday night spotty storms will be possible with lows in the upper 70s and low 80s.

Thursday will be another sizzler day with highs in the low to mid-90s and it will feel like the triple-digits. Storms will fire up again in the afternoon and evening as deep moisture lingers across South Florida.

Friday some Saharan dust moves in and will lead to hazy skies at times. As relatively drier air moves in, the rain chance will not be as high into the weekend. Spotty storms will still be possible Friday through Sunday.

TROPICS

Quiet in the tropics. Cyclone development is not expected through the next five days.