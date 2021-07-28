MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami-Dade County officials announced Wednesday that county residents who are behind on their rent due to COVID-19 can apply for the Emergency Rental Assistance Program to help pay rent and other housing costs.

“Miami-Dade County is proud to continue distributing millions of dollars in relief to keep families in need in their homes and provide relief to landlords who are struggling,” said Mayor Daniella Levine Cava. “This is wonderful news that will help so many people and families in our community, especially with the CDC eviction moratorium expiring on August 1.”

Starting on July 30th, officials said, a single-person household earning less than $50,650 may qualify for ERAP 2.3 benefits. Also, two-person households earning less than $57,850, three-person households earning less than $65,100, and four-person households earning less than $72,300 may also qualify.

If you are eligible, you can receive up to 12 months of assistance to help pay back rent and an additional 3 months of future rent if needed.

Officials say paper applications will be available at two locations.

1. North Miami-Dade County: Victory Homes 520 N.W. 75th Street Miami, Florida.

2. South Miami-Dade County: Homestead Gardens 1542 S.W. 4th Street Homestead.

Residents can call 305-723-1815 with questions on the program.

Landlords with residents that owe back rent are also encouraged to contact us at LandlordsERAP@miamidade.gov or at 786-688-2440.