MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The city of Miami Beach will ask voters to make the call about last call.
The question: Should the sale of booze there stop at 2 a.m. or 5 a.m. across the city?
In May, the Miami Beach City Commission voted to stop the sale of alcohol at 2 a.m. only in South Beach's entertainment district.
The owner of the Clevelander sued the city and got the ruling overturned by a Miami-Dade circuit judge.
The non-binding referendum will be on the Nov. 2 ballot.
If it passes, commissioners could gain greater leeway to change the time of last call in the future.