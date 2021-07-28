  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

By CBSMiami.com Team
Miami Beach, Miami News, South Beach

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The city of Miami Beach will ask voters to make the call about last call.

The question: Should the sale of booze there stop at 2 a.m. or 5 a.m. across the city?

In May, the Miami Beach City Commission voted to stop the sale of alcohol at 2 a.m. only in South Beach’s entertainment district.

The owner of the Clevelander sued the city and got the ruling overturned by a Miami-Dade circuit judge.

The non-binding referendum will be on the Nov. 2 ballot.

If it passes, commissioners could gain greater leeway to change the time of last call in the future.

