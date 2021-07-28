MIAMI (CBSMiami) – McCormick is recalling three of its seasonings over possible salmonella contamination.
The seasonings include Perfect Pinch Italian, Culinary Italian and Frank's RedHot Buffalo Ranch.
Select Walmart, Target and Publix were among the stores that sold the products.
No illnesses have yet to be linked to the recall, the company said in a notice also posted by the FDA.
Those who purchased the products were urged to discard them in their container and to contact McCormick for a replacement or refund at (800) 635-2867 on weekdays between 9:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Eastern Time.