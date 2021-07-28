FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – The Broward Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a deadly shooting in Deerfield Beach.

The sheriff’s office said when deputies arrived at 6th Avenue and NE 40th Street around 2 a.m. they found one person who had been shot. He was taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.

One man who lives in the area heard the gunfire.

“We were in the house and just heard a few gunshots. We were like what’s going on. It seemed close so we just started ducking in the house. We didn’t know what was going on. We peeped out the window. Then we stepped out of the house and saw police everywhere,” he said.

The sheriff’s office said two additional people who had been shot arrived at area hospitals on their own.

The area was shut down to traffic for the investigation. There were multiple evidence markers on the ground and at least one car had a bullet hole in a window.

No word on what led to the shooting.