By CBSMiami.com Team
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Two men have been arrested for the murder of a Florida International University student.

Michael Zaldua, 21, was shot and killed in an off-campus parking garage connected to the 4th Street Commons apartment complex in Sweetwater on December 2, 2016.

Evidence collected at the scene led to the arrests of 25-year-old Donterio Rashad Fowler, a Pinellas Park resident, and 23-year-old Keondre Quamar Fields, a St. Petersburg resident. Both were attending school in Miami-Dade County at the time of the shooting.

“When a loved one is killed and there is no arrest, the family tragedy only deepens as time passes and questions remain unanswered,” said Miami-Dade State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle in a statement. “Hopefully, the arrests of the alleged perpetrators of this homicide will provide some solace to Michael Zaldua’s family in the knowledge that the Miami-Dade Police Department and my prosecutors never stopped searching for those responsible for his death.”

Fowler and Fields have been charged with first degree murder.

