MIAMI (CBSMiami) – SpaceX just landed a major launch services contract for an upcoming NASA mission to Jupiter’s moon.
The deal to explore the moon Europa is worth roughly 178 million dollars.
The Europa Clipper mission is scheduled to launch in October 2024 from Kennedy Space Center in Florida.
It is the first ever attempt to perform a detailed investigation of Jupiter's icy moon.
Among other objectives, the mission will look for conditions that could support life.
That includes searching for lakes under Europa's surface and analyzing the salt level of its ocean.
Click here for more information about the mission to Europa.