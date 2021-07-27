MIAMI (CBSMiami) – RVs offer a home away from home and have become a popular way to vacation during the pandemic. But the market is suffering the same shortages that have plagued many industries.

Recreational vehicles continue to roll out of Niel’s RV in Los Angeles at a rapid pace.

When asked if he’s ever seen anything like this, sales manager Garrett Conley said, “In my 12-year career, no. It’s – sales on Memorial Day in 2020 kind of skyrocketed and they really haven’t let down at all.”

They’re so popular that Conley is having trouble getting new replacements on the lot. It’s an issue affecting dealers nationwide, including RV Station in eastern Texas.

“Huge shortages, sales are off the charts, but the supply is down. I have one manufacturer who won’t fulfill any of our orders unless we can show them that it’s a sold unit,” said general manager Terry Marshall.

The pandemic forced factories that make RVs to shut down temporarily. When they came back online, manufacturers faced supply chain issues that continue to this day.

Shortages from lumber to furniture and appliances are keeping RV makers from getting projects finished.

“Everything done, but maybe a board over a window because they can’t get that window in or an A/C unit not there,” said Tanner Livingston, a sales representative at Tiara RV Sales in Indiana.

The problems are not expected to ease anytime soon.

“It really depends on the particular product. Generally speaking, right now, it’s at least a three-month wait period,” Conley said.

Some RVs are sold out for up to a year. Many customers buying one now may have to wait until next spring or longer.

RV manufacturers are also suffering from worker shortages that are slowing production.