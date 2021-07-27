WATCH LIVEU.S. Capitol Attack Hearing
  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMCBS 4 News 12N
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
By CBSMiami.com Team
Filed Under:Condo Collapse, Local TV, Miami News, Neighbors 4 Neighbors

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Call Neighbors 4 Neighbors at (305) 597-4404 or visit Neighbors4Neighbors.org/SurfsideFund if you want to help those affected by the Surfside condo collapse.

So far, the nonprofit’s Surfside Building Collapse Victim Fund has raised more than $265,000.

Neighbors 4 Neighbors Executive Director Katy Meagher said the fund’s goal will be to assist the victims in the long term with unforeseen costs and things not covered by insurance.

The state’s Department of Emergency Management has recognized Neighbors 4 Neighbors as one of only two organizations to trust in providing support for those impacted.

CBSMiami.com Team