MIAMI (CBSMiami) – It was mainly dry across South Florida Tuesday morning with temperatures in the low 80s.
It will be another hot and steamy afternoon with highs in the low 90s. It will feel like the triple-digits due to high humidity. Storms likely develop late morning through midday. Heavy downpours, lightning, and gusty winds are possible.
Scattered storms are possible Tuesday evening with the potential for heavy rain at times.
On Wednesday, the rain chance is higher as a more westerly steering flow develops. Scattered to numerous storms may lead to heavy rain and flooding in spots. Highs soar to the low 90s and it will feel like the 100s.
Thursday and Friday some Saharan dust will likely move in and lead to hazy skies across parts of South Florida. The drier Saharan air will decrease the rain chance late week. But there will still be the potential for spotty storms.
This weekend we return to our usual summertime pattern with highs near 90 degrees and spotty storms on Saturday and Sunday.
TROPICS
The remnants of a weak low pressure area that moved inland along the Georgia coastline Monday night are located just inland near the Georgia and South Carolina border. The National Hurricane Center says this disturbance has a zero chance of development.