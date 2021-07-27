MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Expectations were high for Inter Miami CF at the beginning of the season, now fans just pray their team is able to dig itself out of the bottom of the MLS standings.

Inter Miami CF fans will be looking for a victory against CF Montreal this Saturday after the team managed to draw against Philadelphia in their previous match.

Inter Miami, currently at the bottom of the Eastern Conference standings, comes into this game with a record of 2 wins, 3 draws and 8 losses for a total of 9 points. Montreal has a record of 6 victories, 4 draws and 25 defeats for a total of 22 points.

The game will be played at DRV PNK Stadium and set to kick off at 8 p.m. Fans will be able to watch it on My33, CW34, Unimás, and the Inter Miami App.

Miami will take on Montréal for the third time this season and fourth time overall in Club history. The local team has never won aginst the Canadian team.

Inter Miami drew 1-1 at home against the Philadelphia Union in its last fixture with a goal scored by Robbie Robinson, who earned Heineken Man of the Match honors for his performance.

Argentine striker Gonzalo Higuaín registered his second assist of the season against the team from the city of brotherly love.

Montreal will be looking for a victory after having lost 1-2 against the New England Revolution in its previous game.